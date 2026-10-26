Jose Mourinho finally finds right balance as Kylian Mbappe's brace helps Real Madrid stun Barcelona in La Liga

Barcelona:

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 2-1 at Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday, which ended the hosts’ nine-game winning streak in LaLiga. With the win, the Los Blancos also moved within three points of the league leaders on the points table. The result also provided a significant boost to Jose Mourinho’s side, whose disciplined approach proved decisive in the season’s first Clasico.

Notably, Madrid entered the contest facing an unbeaten Barcelona side, but took the lead shortly before half-time when Mbappe capitalised on an error by Gerard Martin. The Catalans responded through Raphinha, who scored his 15th league goal of the campaign in the 61st minute, briefly raising hopes of a comeback.

The contest remained open until the 87th minute, when Mbappe completed his brace. Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler and Eduardo Camavinga combined in the build-up after Gabriel Jesus lost possession, allowing the French forward to finish from close range and secure all three points for the visitors.

Mourinho in 2026 is still Mourinho

Mourinho’s tactical choices played an important role in the victory. Bernardo Silva partnered Aurelien Tchouameni in central midfield and the duo kept Rodri quiet all night. Pedri was arguably Barcelona’s best player on the pitch and attempted to create plenty of chances, but Bellingham played an instrumental role in not allowing him get into the dangerous space.

Arda Guler, on the other hand, impressed on the right, and Federico Valverde started at right-back before being forced off through injury. Camavinga, introduced late in the match, contributed directly to the winning move.

Barcelona enjoyed more possession and attempted more shots, but Madrid created greater opportunities. The visitors recorded three big chances compared with Barcelona’s two, while their expected goals figure stood at 1.95 against the hosts’ 1.19.

Lunin didn’t allow Madrid to miss Courtois

Madrid also benefited from Andriy Lunin, as he replaced Thibaut Courtois, who was out with the flu. The Ukrainian goalkeeper produced an important save to deny Martin’s header in the second half and helped his team preserve the advantage. His distributions were also very vital for the side.

Meanwhile, Barcelona struggled to turn possession into a sustained attacking threat. Lamine Yamal failed to convert a promising opportunity before half-time and later sent a long-range effort wide.

The Yan Diomande factor

After not being able to sign Michael Olise in the transfer window, Madrid spent 140 million euros to sign Yan Diomande. He spent most of his time on the bench in the first few games, but since breaking into the squad, he has been unstoppable. With Vinicius Junior not available, the 19-year-old started on the left flank and was ruthless with the ball. He created plenty of chances and didn’t give any breathing space to Xavi Espart and then Joao Cancelo. His form is a massive boost for Madrid, especially when the entire team was struggling earlier in the season.

The victory now takes Madrid to 24 points from 10 matches, one behind second-placed Atletico Madrid and three behind Barcelona. While the title race remains open, Mourinho’s team has delivered an emphatic statement by defeating its closest rivals on their home ground.

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