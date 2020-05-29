La Liga: Spain considering using virtual crowds when league resumes

Image Source : AP La Liga is considering the use of virtual crowds when the league resumes next month.

The Spanish football league could use virtual crowds when the competition resumes in empty stadiums next month.

Spanish league president Javier Tebas says the league is working with the possibility of giving fans different options on how to watch the matches on television. He says they may be able to choose either the original feed with no fans or an alternative one with crowds superimposed on the stands.

Tebas says fans may also have the option of hearing pre-recorded crowd noise or stick with the live sound from the empty stadiums.

Tebas says the Spanish league is expected to resume on June 11 and finish on July 19. The next season would start on Sept. 12. The European competitions are set to be played after the end of the domestic leagues.

Tebas says he wants two or three league matches to be played every day until the end of the competition.

Meanwhile, fans will be in the stadiums when the Russian soccer league restarts next month. (ALSO READ: Premier League set to resume on June 17)

The Russian government’s coronavirus task force says spectators will be allowed if they don’t exceed 10% of the stadium’s capacity.

The Russian league previously announced it will resume games on June 21.

Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko says “both players and fans have missed the vivid emotions of a match and the noise from the stands. Soon all this will return.”

The move could help clubs stem losses from refunding ticket holders.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage