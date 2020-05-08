Inter, AC Milan start individual training sessions

Image Source : AP AC Milan

Inter and AC Milan have started individual training after the lifting of two months of strict lockdown in Milan. Both clubs posted updates on their social media handles and on their websites of the players and staff in training.

"FC Internazionale Milano announces that all the medical tests that the First Team underwent have come back negative. Optional individual training sessions will begin this afternoon," said Inter in their statement.

"The Club maintains the utmost attention to preventive measures to safeguard the health of the players and all members of the Club, in accordance with all the governmental and public health protection guidelines."

International Football Association Board (IFAB) earlier made a temporary amendment to football's laws to make five substitutions to allow leagues to cope with the warmer climates and tighter schedules for leagues that are looking to complete their seasons.

FIFA had proposed the temporary amendment from the usual three substitutions so as to ensure the resumption of the global football calendar that has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. "The IFAB has agreed to make a temporary amendment to the Laws of the Game based on a proposal received from FIFA seeking to protect player welfare," an IFAB statement read.

"For competitions which have either started or are intended to start, but are scheduled to be completed by Dec. 31 2020, the IFAB has approved FIFA's proposal to introduce a temporary amendment to Law 3 -- The Players, which will allow for a maximum of five substitutes to be made per team."

