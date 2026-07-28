Tiger Shroff set for competitive football debut? Bollywood star registers for Durand Cup 2026

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has been included in Mumbay FC's registered squad for the club's debut Durand Cup campaign. Technical Director Zoheb Khan confirmed that efforts are underway to facilitate his appearance during the tournament.

The club has not yet finalised which match Shroff could feature in, but officials are planning around logistical and security requirements before confirming his travel. Notably, Mumbay FC will begin their campaign in Shillong, where all of its group-stage fixtures will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

“He’s registered with the squad, and we are trying our best to arrange everything. A person like Tiger, we’ll need a lot of security in tier-2, tier-3 cities. People can gather around, and it could be chaotic,” Zoheb told Sportstar.

“And since social media is so ruthless, things can actually escalate. Keeping that in mind, we’ve got a date from him. If everything goes well, he will definitely travel for one of the games. He’s training with the team at the moment,” he added.

Shroff joined Mumbay in 2024

Shroff has been associated with Mumbay FC since the club was formed in 2024 and has regularly represented the side in the Mumbai District League. The actor's involvement is now set to extend to the country's oldest football competition as the club prepares for its first appearance in the tournament.

Mumbay FC opens their Durand Cup campaign against Langsning SC on August 3 before facing 2024 semi-finalists Shillong Lajong on August 8 and Nongkseh SS & CC on August 11.

According to Zoheb, Shroff's journey towards competitive football began before the club came into existence. Having coached the All Stars football team featuring personalities from sport and entertainment, he said the actor's footballing ability stood out during an influencers tournament in 2023.

“It was during an influencers league with personalities and former sportspersons in 2023 that I realised that Tiger can play; he has that technical understanding of the game. When we found the club, I asked him to come and join us for practice sessions. He likes that slide tackle, those dribbling 1v1 moments. And soon, he said, ‘Let’s play a professional game’,” Zoheb recalled.

Zoheb admitted he initially believed the suggestion was made in jest before Shroff committed to playing competitive football.

“I got his CRS (Centralised Registration System) registration done. I explained to him that this is not some ordinary tournament that you just go and play. There’s proper registration, there’s a proper ID card, there’s a proper referee who checks everything. I must say he was very professional,” Zoheb said of Shroff’s involvement in the Mumbai District League.

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