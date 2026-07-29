Spain, England, Portugal among 55 European nations threaten to boycott next FIFA World Cup

New Delhi:

European football's governing body, UEFA, is moving toward an emergency consultation with all 55 of its member associations, like Spain, England, Portugal and France among others, as resistance grows against a FIFA proposal to introduce outside investment into a newly created commercial entity linked to the sport's biggest competitions.

UEFA is currently seeking to convene a virtual meeting before the end of the week to coordinate a response to FIFA's plans, with a boycott of a future World Cup among the options expected to be discussed. The move follows strong concern within European football over the direction of the proposal and its potential implications for the governance of the game.

As reported by ESPN, FIFA has announced plans to establish the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), a body that would oversee commercial and event operations. It includes future men's and women's World Cups. The governing body intends to seek minority investment in the venture, working with financial services firm J.P. Morgan, while potential investors include Thrive Eternal, launched by Joshua Kushner. Jared Kushner, Joshua's brother, is the son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump.

FIFA said FFE would seek to raise up to $4.2 billion (over Rs 38,421 crore) later this year, based on an initial equity valuation of $20 billion (over Rs 1.92 lakh crore). The organisation said it would retain complete authority over football governance, competitions, the international match calendar and all regulatory and sporting decisions.

“This is about the democratisation of football worldwide,” Infantino said in a FIFA statement.

This crosses a line: UEFA

UEFA responded with a sharply worded statement rejecting the proposal and warning that football's governing structures should not become commercial assets.

“This crosses a line that football's governing institutions should never cross. UEFA takes it extremely seriously. So should every National Football Association. So should every stakeholder: leagues, clubs, players, supporters, governments and everyone who cares about the future of the game,” UEFA's statement said.

“The soul and governance of football are not assets to trade -- especially with zero transparency as to who gains financially. None of us are the owners of football. It is not FIFA's to sell,” it further read.

The latest dispute echoes events in 2021, when FIFA abandoned plans to stage the men's World Cup every two years after the prospect of a UEFA boycott. As reported, a similar strategy is expected to be considered as European associations prepare their collective response.

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