Zinedine Zidane appointed as new France head coach after Didier Deschamps calls it quits after 14 years

Paris:

Zinedine Zidane has been appointed as the new head coach of the France national team. He takes over the charge after Didier Deschamps brought an end to his 14-year tenure following France’s semi-final elimination at the 2026 World Cup.

The former Real Madrid manager will lead Les Bleus into their next international cycle, with his contract set to run through the 2030 World Cup qualifiers. Notably, Zidane returns to coaching after being away from the dugout since leaving Real Madrid for a second time in 2021.

The appointment marks a return to the national setup for one of France’s most celebrated football figures. Zidane, who lifted the World Cup with France as a player in 1998, has long been regarded as one of the country’s greatest talents. In 2006, he played a pivotal role in guiding France to the World Cup final, but a controversial moment saw him being sent off as Italy went on to lift the trophy.

Speaking after his appointment, Zidane said taking charge of France represented a significant moment in his career and acknowledged the challenge ahead.

“I've often said it: there's nothing greater than the French national team. So it's a joy and obviously a great source of pride to become the manager of this French national team,” Zidane said.

I have high ambitions: Zidane

The 54-year-old also highlighted the responsibility attached to the role while thanking the French Football Federation for placing its trust in him.

“It's also a responsibility. I want to thank [French Football Federation] president Philippe Diallo, the executive committee, and the French Football Federation for their confidence and acknowledge the 14 years of service from Didier and his staff. I also have a special thought today for all my coaches. Needless to say, I have high ambitions for the French national team,” he added.

Zidane arrives at the national team job after a highly successful managerial spell at Real Madrid. During his time at the Spanish club, he built a strong reputation before stepping away from management in 2021.

Meanwhile, his first competitive match as France coach will come in the Nations League when the team travels to Turkey on 25 September. The former midfielder now faces the task of maintaining France’s position among international football’s leading nations while preparing the squad for the next World Cup qualification campaign.

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