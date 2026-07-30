Indian football team to host Brazil in FIFA friendly match in Kolkata, AIFF confirms

Kolkata:

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday, July 30, announced that the Indian men's football team will face five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil in an international friendly at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium on October 3. The match will be played during the FIFA international window and is expected to draw a capacity crowd in one of the country's most football-passionate cities.

“For our national team players, this is far more than just another match. It is a rare opportunity to test themselves against one of the greatest footballing nations the game has ever known. Experiences like these challenge players to grow, inspire them to dream bigger, and leave memories that stay with them throughout their careers,” Subrata Paul, former goalkeeper and the current director of the national team, said.

The announcement comes less than three weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to New Zealand, unveiled two international friendlies between India and the All Whites as part of the '100 Years of Unity Through Sport' celebrations. India are scheduled to play New Zealand in Auckland on November 12 before travelling to Christchurch for the second fixture on November 15.

Notably, Brazil's visit will revive memories of some of the country's most iconic football moments on Indian soil. In 1977, Brazilian legend Pele played at Kolkata's Eden Gardens when the New York Cosmos took on Mohun Bagan in an exhibition match that ended 2-2. The match remains one of the most celebrated events in Indian football history, with thousands turning up at the iconic Eden Gardens.

Several Brazilian clubs have also travelled to India over the years for exhibition fixtures and youth tournaments, but this will be among the rare occasions that the senior men's national team is set to play in the country.

Both teams suffered in recent times

The friendly comes at contrasting moments for the two sides. Brazil endured a disappointing FIFA World Cup campaign earlier this month after being knocked out in the Round of 16 by Norway despite entering the tournament among the favourites. The five-time world champions will look to begin rebuilding under head coach Carlo Ancelotti during the October international window.

India, meanwhile, continue their preparations for the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers after a mixed run of results in recent months. The Blue Tigers have been seeking consistency under head coach Khalid Jamil, with the friendlies against Brazil and New Zealand expected to provide valuable exposure against top-quality opposition ahead of their continental commitments.

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