Norman Hunter, Leeds United and England 1966 World Cup hero, dies after losing COVID-19 battle

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Norman Hunter was admitted to hospital last week after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Former Leeds United defender Norman Hunter has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19. He was 76.

Leeds says Hunter was admitted to the hospital last week and died on Friday.

Hunter made 726 appearances for Leeds and also played 28 times for England. He was part of the 1966 World Cup-winning squad and earned the nickname “Bites Yer Legs” because of his tough tackling.

Leeds United are devastated to learn of the passing of club legend Norman Hunter at the age of 76 — Leeds United (@LUFC) April 17, 2020

Hunter also won two league titles and the FA Cup with Leeds.

The sporting events across UK and beyond have come to a standstill following the deadly outbreak of coronavirus. In the UK, coronavirus has claimed over 13,000 lives, with more than 100,000 people testing positive.

Worldwide, over 145,000 people have lost their lives to the virus.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage