Cristiano Ronaldo and agent fund three intensive care units for coronavirus patients

A hospital in Porto said the contribution from Ronaldo and his agent will pay for 15 intensive care beds fully equipped with ventilators and other necessary equipment.

New Delhi Published on: March 25, 2020 9:19 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes are funding three intensive care units for coronavirus patients at hospitals in Portugal.

A hospital in Porto said the contribution from the Juventus forward and his agent will pay for 15 intensive care beds fully equipped with ventilators and other necessary equipment. Another two units with 10 beds each will be set up in Lisbon.

Fight Against Coronavirus

Media reports said Ronaldo and Mendes are contributing more than 1 million euros (dollars) for the three units.

The Centro Hospitalar Universitario do Porto says the unit will be named after Ronaldo and Mendes and will be of “great use at a time when the country needs it the most.”

