Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Bayern Munich fine Jerome Boateng for violating coronavirus guidelines

German champions Bayern Munich said on Thursday that they have fined defender Jerome Boateng for leaving Munich without the club's permission, thus transgressing their guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Bayern defender Jerome Boateng left Munich yesterday without permission from the club. Boateng has transgressed the guidelines issued by the club by being too far away from his home," the club said in a statement.

"These guidelines govern the behaviour of the FC Bayern players in the current situation in line with the Bavarian state government's directives on restrictions on movement and the recommendations of the health authorities.

"FC Bayern believes the club has a responsibility to be a role model. As a consequence of this transgression, the club has decided to impose a fine on Boateng. The club will donate the money to Munich hospitals."

Boateng, who won the 2014 World Cup with Germany, later told German newspaper Bild that he had left so as to meet his son who was ill. "I know that it was certainly a mistake not to inform the club about my trip, but in the moment I only had my son in mind," he said.

"He was not in good health. When a son calls his father, of course, I will still go, no matter what time.

"For him, I accept any punishment; after all, he is my son.

"I want to see the father who does not go in such a moment to be with his four-year-old son. If there is a punishment for it, then I respect it. I find it sad."