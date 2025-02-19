Young fan meets RCB’s Ellyse Perry during WPL training session Star RCB batter Ellyse Perry met up with a young RCB fan in a WPL training session ahead of their next game in the tournament.

The third edition of the WPL (Women’s Premier League) 2025 is well underway. With several sides locking horns for the marquee title, it is Royal Challengers Bengaluru who currently occupy the top spot in the tournament standings. Having won their first two matches of the season, the defending champions are in excellent form.

Ahead of their third clash, a young RCB fan got a once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet up with the legendary Ellyse Perry who has been inspirational for the franchise in the last two seasons. RCB had taken to their social media and shared a clip where fans could catch a glimpse of Perry meeting the young fan. In the video, the kid could be seen bowling to RCB women’s coach Luke. Furthermore, Kanika Ahuja and Perry also posed for a picture with the young fan.

"Moments like these A lucky young RCB fan in Vadodara spent some quality time with Ellyse Perry and Coach Luke, and his day was made!” RCB captioned the post.

Speaking of RCB, the side has been in exceptional form in the ongoing WPL 2025. Having won the tournament in 2024, the Smriti Mandhana-led side has put forth brilliant showings in the new season as well. With two matches played, the side has won both games and currently occupies the top spot in the standings with four points to their name. They are followed by Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, who have four and two points, respectively.

They have faced off against Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals so far, and it is safe to say that they have managed to breeze past both opponents. For their next game, the defending champions will take on inaugural champions Mumbai Indians. Both sides will lock horns in the 7th game of the tournament at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Friday, February 21.