Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shafali Verma issued notice by NADA over missed dope tests

New Delhi:

In a major development, star India cricketers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shafali Verma have been issued a notice by NADA (National Anti-Doping Agency) for not being available for scheduled dope tests in 2025, which was their first whereabouts failure.

It is worth noting that both Jaiswal and Shafali were a part of the NADA’s Registered Testing Pool (RTP), and they did not explain their absence from the tests, which has ultimately led to the notice being issued.

"Notices have been issued to the concerned athletes, and the same has been intimated to the national federation (the BCCI) and the ICC,” a source in the know told PTI.

Furthermore, the development was also confirmed by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) sources, and stated that there will be a check and an effort to not have the same repeated in the future.

"Yes, we have received notification from NADA on missed tests. We will check with them as to how it happened, and will take necessary steps so that such things do not happen in future,” a BCCI source said.

Cricket is back in the Olympics and we need to adhere to all the protocols so that everything goes on smoothly,” the source added.

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13 cricketers are a part of NADA’s RTP for the current quarter

It is worth noting that this was the first violation for both Shafali and Jaiswal. Three missed tests are considered a doping violation and can lead to suspensions. Notably, a total of 13 cricketers are a part of the NADA’s RTP for the current quarter.

Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, and many more are part of the current pool. From the women’s team, Deepti Sharma, Shafali and Renuka Singh Thakur are present in the RTP.

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