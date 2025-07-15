Yash Dayal gets big relief as Allahabad HC stays cricketer's arrest in alleged sexual exploitation case Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and UP cricketer Yash Dayal has got a big relief as the Allahabad High Court stayed his arrest. The police had booked Dayal under Section 69 of BNS after a woman in Ghaziabad accused him of exploiting her physically, mentally, and emotionally.

Allahabad:

Yash Dayal has got a huge relief in the sexual exploitation case against him as the Allahabad High Court today stayed his arrest. For the unversed, Dayal had been booked by the police on July 6 under Section 69 of BNS after a woman from Ghaziabad accused him of sexually exploiting and having a physical relationship for five years. The woman had filed a complaint on June 21 through the Chief Minister's online grievance portal (IGRS).

Dayal had denied establishing a physical relationship with the woman in his petition

After an FIR was filed against him, the 27-year-old cricketer moved to the Allahabad High Court seeking a stay on his arrest. In his writ petition, Dayal had denied establishing any physical relationship with the woman on the pretext of marriage. However, Dayal had admitted in it that his family treated her as a daughter-in-law. At the same time, it was also mentioned that the cricketer had no intention to cheat her and that the attitude of the woman changed over time, which is when Dayal realised he could not marry her.

In the petition, Yash Dayal also claimed that it was a mutual friendship between them and never entered into a relationship with the woman by promising her marriage.

What did the Ghaizabad allege in her FIR?

The Ghaziabad woman had accused Yash Dayal in the FIR registered at the Indirapuram Police Station that he was in a five-year relationship with her. The woman also stated that she was misled by the cricketer with the promise of marriage and exploited her physically, mentally, and emotionally. She also went on to add that she was subjected to physical violence when she protested against Yash.

"For the past five years, the complainant had been in a relationship with a cricketer. The man emotionally, mentally and physically exploited her by misleading her with the promise of marriage. He introduced the complainant to his family and behaved like a husband, which made her trust him completely. When the complainant realized the deception and protested, she was subjected to physical violence and mental harassment," read the FIR statement.

