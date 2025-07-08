FIR against Yash Dayal: All you need to know about the alleged case involving RCB cricketer The complainant had filed a complaint on June 21 through the Chief Minister's grievance portal seeking justice for allegedly facing abuse and deception. She has allegedly accused Yash Dayal of exploiting her physically and financially over the course of last five years.

Ghaziabad:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Uttar Pradesh cricketer Yash Dayal has found himself in troubled waters. The fast bowler has been booked under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after a woman from Ghaziabad filed a complaint against him alleging him of sexually exploited and physically violence. The cricketer has allegedly been booked under the charges of sexual exploitation, physical violence, mental harassment, and cheating by making false promises of marriage.

An FIR has been registered against the cricketer in which the woman has stated that she had been in a relationship with Yash for the last five years. The bowler has also been accused of exploiting the complainant emotionally, mentally and physically and misleading her on the pretext of marriage. Moreover, the 27-year-old also allegedly introduced the woman to his family and behaved like a husband before exploiting her financially during the relationship.

The woman has also alleged that she was subjected to physical violence and mental harassment when she protested.

Woman had filed a complaint on June 21

The complainant had earlier filed a complaint through the Chief Minister's online grievance portal seeking justice on June 21. In her complaint, she has also revealed that she was suffering from bouts of depression and also tried to end her life multiple times.

"He repeatedly made physical relations with me by falsely promising marriage and introduced me to his family, who assured that I would be their daughter-in-law. I maintained the relationship with complete honesty and dedication. I tried to end my life many times because I couldn’t get out of the mental pain, and he and his family kept giving me false assurances. His relationship with other women caused me deep mental trauma and broke me down," the woman alleged.

(Reported by Zuber)