AUS vs WI: Scott Boland creates history, becomes first bowler ever to pick up hat-trick in day-night Tests While Mitchell Starc was picking up wickets for fun, Scott Boland had his piece of history, becoming the first bowler ever to pick up a hat-trick in day-night Tests. Overall, he is only the 10th Australian bowler to achieve the rare feat in men's Test cricket.

JAMAICA:

Scott Boland created history on the third day of the pink ball Test against the West Indies at the Sabina Park, Kingston in Jamaica. He became the first bowler ever to pick up a hat-trick in day-night Tests to reduce the already drowning West Indies innings from 26/6 to 26/9 and in danger of being bowled for the joint-lowest total in Test cricket. However, Alzarri Joseph managed to avoid the embarrassment by scoring one more run as the Caribbean side got bowled out for 27 runs.

As for Boland, he dismissed Justin Greaves, Shamar Joseph, and Jomel Warrican off consecutive deliveries to become the first Australian bowler after Peter Siddle to pick up a hat-trick in the longest format of the game. Siddle had picked up three wickets off consecutive balls at the Gabba in Brisbane in 2010 against England, dismissing Alastair Cook, Matt Prior and Stuart Broad.

Mitchell Starc wreaked havoc earlier

Before Boland created history, it was a Mitchell Starc show all the way in the second innings. The left-arm seamer picked up the quickest five-wicket haul in just 15 balls. Starc accounted for all the first five wickets to fall in West Indies' second innings. He sent back three Caribbean batters in the first over itself before picking up a couple more in his third over to leave the hosts reeling at 7/5. Fittingly enough, Starc picked up the last wicket to fall, castling Jayden Seales in the 15th over and finishing with the magical figures of 6/9.

Australia win the Test by 176 runs and seal series 3-0

As far as the match is concerned, after opting to bat, the visitors posted 225 runs in their first innings. In reply, the West Indies were folded for just 143 runs with all five Aussie pacers picking up at least a wicket. In the second innings, the Caribbeans bowled like a dream to skittle Australia for just 121 runs. But the target was still 204 runs for the home team and little did they know that Starc will arugably bowl the best spell of his career to blow them away for just 27 runs.

Also Read