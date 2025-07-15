Ravindra Jadeja joins Kapil Dev, becomes only second Indian to achieve massive feat in international cricket Ravindra Jadeja played a valiant knock of 61 runs unbeaten in the second innings of the Lord's Test. But his efforts went in vain as India were bundled out for 170 runs, chasing 193. However, during his knock, the India all-rounder achieved a massive feat in his illustrious international career.

London:

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was left heartbroken on Monday when Mohammed Siraj defended a delivery from Shoaib Bashir only for the ball to spin back onto his stumps in the final session of the fifth day. The dismissal put an end to a remarkable resistance from Jadeja after India were reduced to 112/8 in the 193-run chase. He remained unbeaten on 61 as the visitors lost the Test match by only 22 runs. However, with his valiant knock, Jadeja achieved a massive feat in his already illustrious international career.

The veteran completed 7000 runs in international cricket for India. He became only the fourth cricketer in the world to complete the double of 7000 runs and 600 wickets across all three formats of the game. Jadeja is only the second Indian after Kapil Dev to achieve this massive feat, while Shakib Al Hasan and Shaun Pollock are the other two cricketers on this list.

Jadeja has now amassed 7018 runs in 302 innings at an average of 33.41 with four centuries and 39 fifties and has accounted for 611 wickets at a bowling average of 29.33 with a staggering 17 five-wicket hauls. On the other hand, Kapil who is still regarded as India's greatest all-rounder, finished his career with 9031 runs and 687 wickets in 356 international matches.

Shakib is on top of this unique list

Bangladesh all-rounder and legend Shakib Al Hasan is on top of this list with a stunning 14730 runs and 712 wickets in 447 matches of his international career. South Africa's Shaun Pollock played 423 matches at the highest level to score 7386 runs and pick 829 scalps in his much-celebrated career.

Players with 7000+ runs and 600+ wickets in international cricket

Player (Teams) Matches Runs Batting Average Wickets Bowling Average Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) 447 14730 33.86 712 28.48 Kapil Dev (India) 356 9031 27.53 687 28.83 Shaun Pollock (Africa XI, ICC XI, South Africa) 423 7386 28.73 28.73 23.73 Ravindra Jadeja (India) 361 7018 33.41 611 29.33

Ravindra Jadeja's great form in ongoing series in England

Even though Ravindra Jadeja couldn't take India home at Lord's, he has been in great form in the ongoing five-match Test series against England. He has scored half-centuries in each of his last four innings now, which bodes well for India with two matches left in the series. He has so far scored 327 runs in six innings at an average of 109 and has also picked up three wickets. Having missed out at Lord's, the all-rounder will be keen on taking India over the line in Manchester and the Oval in London.