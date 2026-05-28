'Would make a comeback': Former India cricketer backs star RR batter to return back to form

New Delhi:

Rajasthan Royals have reached Qualifier 2 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The side defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eliminator and will take on Gujarat Titans in Q2 in hopes of booking their berth for the final. The clash was lit up by the performances of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Jofra Archer, with the duo putting in another great showing that helped RR reach Qualifier 2.

However, a question that would be on the mind of every RR fan would be the performance of Yashasvi Jaiswal. The 24-year-old has played 15 games in the IPL this season and has scored 426 runs to his name and was sent packing on a score of 29 runs in 29 deliveries against Sunrisers Hyderabad as well.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif took centre stage and backed Jaiswal to return to top form very soon.

“Jaiswal was one such player who used to dominate. What Vaibhav is doing, Jaiswal used to do. Yes, he didn’t use to hit so many sixes but had a higher striker rate and used to hit boundaries. He has gotten behind that phase. He’s a strong player and would make a comeback,” Kaif said in a video on his YouTube channel.

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Rajasthan Royals will look to build further momentum

Having defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eliminator, Rajasthan Royals will next take on Gujarat Titans. The two sides will meet in Qualifier 2 in Mullanpur on May 29, and the winner of the clash will book their berth in the summit clash of the tournament against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The winner of the game will take on RCB at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31st. RCB has qualified for the final as they defeated Gujarat Titans in the qualifier on May 26.

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