GT vs RR H2H stats: Check head-to-head records of two sides before IPL 2026 Qualifier 2

New Delhi:

The stage is set for Qualifier 2 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Rajasthan Royals will be taking on Gujarat Titans at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, on May 27th. It is worth noting that the winner of the clash will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final.

Interestingly, Gujarat Titans are playing Qualifier 2 of the tournament after they lost Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. RCB completely dominated GT in the clash and made quick work of the 2022 champions.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals put forth an excellent performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eliminator of the tournament, knocking out the Pat Cummins-led side and making their way into Qualifier 2.

Also Read: 'He doesn't plan anything': Dhruv Jurel dissects Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's game plan after SRH heroics

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Head-to-Head record:

It is worth noting that both Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals have taken on each other across 10 matches in the IPL. In the 10 matches, Gujarat Titans have won 7 times, whereas Rajasthan Royals have emerged victorious 3 times. Both sides will hope to put in a good showing and book their berth in the IPL 2026 final.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Luke Wood.

Rajasthan Royals: Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Yash Raj Punja, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen

Also Read: