Heinrich Klaasen surpasses Kane Williamson in elite list despite subpar showing against Rajasthan Royals

New Delhi:

Sunrisers Hyderabad were finally eliminated from the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The side took on Rajasthan Royals in the tournament's eliminator in Mullanpur on May 27th, and Rajasthan Royals registered a 47-run win as they moved into qualifier 2 of the competition.

Batting first, Royals posted a total of 243 runs in the first innings and limited SRH to a score of 196. After a couple of early wickets, Sunrisers Hyderabad had their hopes pinned on the performance of Heinrich Klaasen. The in-form batter scored 18 runs in 10 deliveries before he was sent packing by Yash Raj Punja.

Despite his subpar knock in the run chase, Heinrich Klaasen surpassed Kane Williamson and many other elite batters in the list of non-openers with the most runs in a single IPL season. Klaasen now sits in fourth on the list.

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Pat Cummins gives his take on SRH’s exit

After facing elimination, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins took centre stage and talked about how delighted he is with the amount of talent that is present in the current SRH squad.

“I think we end up as a really well-rounded team. Praful and Sakib were awesome. Young guys haven't played a lot. I think I saw a stat today, we're one of the youngest teams to make the playoffs or something this year, or ever, or something like that, which shows some of the talent that the coaching group have unearthed. So yeah, it's great as a captain seeing them go about it,” Cummins said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Most runs in an IPL Season (among non-openers)

717 - Suryakumar Yadav (2025)

687 - AB de Villiers (2016)

684 - Rishabh Pant (2018)

624 - Heinrich Klaasen (2026)*

622 - Kane Williamson (2018)

605 - Suryakumar Yadav (2023)

604 - Shreyas Iyer (2025)

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