'He's hitting everything': Ambati Rayudu makes bold claim around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after whirlwind innings

New Delhi:

15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been one of the biggest finds for Rajasthan Royals. Competing in his second season in the tournament, Vaibhav is the current orange cap holder and one of the most in-form batters in the world at the moment.

Against SRH, Vaibhav was on the brink of history as he had scored 97 runs in 29 deliveries and could have scored the fastest ton in IPL history. Witnessing his performance, former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu took centre stage and predicted Vaibhav could be the player to score 200 runs in a T20 innings.

"I think a 200 is around the corner. If he keeps going this way, we'll see a 200 very soon. He has not premeditated a single ball except for one ball where he tried to reverse sweep in one of those games earlier. Other than that, he just seems to watch the ball and react to it. His talent is so good that he can react to any ball the way he has been reacting. He's hitting everything for a six,” Rayudu said during a discussion on ESPNCricinfo.

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Tom Moody weighed in on Sooryavanshi’s performance as well

Furthermore, Tom Moody also talked about the performances that Vaibhav has been putting in the IPL season, even comparing the youngster’s success in the shortest format to that of Donald Bradman in Test cricket.

"Incredible is a strong enough word. We are witnessing something we haven't seen in our lifetime in this format of the game. In other formats as well, we have seen some amazing things, but not to this extreme. The only thing I can take it back to is what Bradman was doing. He nearly averaged 100 in Test cricket and the drop off between the next best was around 60. That's the separation we are talking about,” Moody said.

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