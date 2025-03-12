Women's Hundred 2025: Full squad after 2025 draft Check out the full squads of all the teams in the Women's Hundred 2025. Birmingham Phoenix signed Georgia Voll in the Draft, while the likes of Deandra Dottin, Sophie Devine, Sophia Dunkley and Heather Knight among others were picked by various teams.

The 2025 Hundred draft took place on March 12, with many cricketers available for selection but only 30 spots were available. Birmingham Phoenix finished at the bottom of the table last year and courtesy of the same, they were given the first opportunity to pick a player. The franchise went for Paige Scholfield but Oval Invincibles used their Right to Match card. Phoenix then them England opener Sophia Dunkley but Welsh Fire this time used their RTM card.

In their third attempt to sign a player, Phoenix named England captain Heather Knight but interestingly, London Spirit used their RTM option. Finally, in the fourth attempt, Phoenix signed Georgia Voll, who scored 99* runs for UP Warriorz in the last week against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In their second pick, the Phoenix signed Emma Lamb.

On the other hand, three more overseas cricketers were picked in the Women’s Hundred 2025 draft. West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin was picked by Manchester Originals and Chloe Tyron and Sophie Devine joined Southern Brave.

Women’s Hundred 2025 full squads:

Birmingham Phoenix Women: Ellyse Perry, Amy Jones, Emily Arlott, Megan Schutt, Hannah Baker, Charis Pavely, Sterre Kalis, Ailsa Lister, Georgia Voll, Emma Lamb, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Bethan Ellis.

London Spirit Women: Grace Harris, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Charlie Dean, Deepti Sharma, Georgia Redmayne, Eva Gray, Cordelia Griffith, Tara Norris, Sophie Munro, Heather Knight, Issy Wong, Rebecca Tyson.

Manchester Originals Women: Amelia Kerr, Sophie Ecclestone, Beth Mooney, Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, Evelyn Jones, Kathryn Bryce, Fi Morris, Danielle Gregory, Deandra Dottin, Seren Smale, Ella McCaughan, Alice Monaghan.

Northern Superchargers Women: Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Bess Heath, Linsey Smith, Hollie Armitage, Alice Davidson-Richards, Grace Ballinger, Davina Perrin, Grace Potts, Lucy Higham, Ella Claridge.

Oval Invincibles Women: Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Meg Lanning, Tash Farrant, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Sophia Smale, Jo Gardner, Rachel Slater, Paige Scholfield, Phoebe Franklin, Kalea Moore.

Southern Brave Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Freya Kemp, Georgia Adams, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Rhianna Southby, Sophie Devine, Chloe Tryon, Mady Villiers, Josie Groves, Phoebe Graham.

Trent Rockets Women: Ash Gardner, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alana King, Heather Graham, Bryony Smith, Grace Scrivens, Kirstie Gordon, Alexa Stonehouse, Natasha Wraith, Cassidy McCarthy, Jodi Grewcock, Emma Jones, Ellie Threlkeld.

Welsh Fire Women: Hayley Matthews, Tammy Beaumont, Jessica Jonassen, Shabnim Ismail, Sarah Bryce, Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Georgia Davis, Emily Windsor, Beth Langston, Sophia Dunkley, Katie George, Katie Levick.