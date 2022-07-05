Wimbledon 2022: Nadal books a berth in quarter-final, defeats Botic van de Zandschulp

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@WIMBLEDON) Nadal proceeds to Wimbledon quarter-finals

The 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal is a prime example of how your body can defy age if it is treated with proper care and discipline. Nadal who is a 22-time Grand Slam Champion reached his 8th Wimbledon quarter-finals which also happens to be his first since 2019. On July 4, 2022, he took on Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp and defeated him in straight sets (6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (6)) in the men's singles 4th-round match.

Nadal is now all set to face Taylor Fritz of the USA in the last-eight round. The Spanish legend is having a golden run as he won the Australian Open in January and backed it up by defeating the mighty Swiss Novak Djokovic at the French Open. Nadal right now is in the league of his own as he has taken his Grand Slam tally to 22 and is 2 ahead of Serb and Roger Federer who are tied on 20 Grand Slams each.

Rafael Nadal is now eyeing a Calendar Slam win and his dream is achievable as he is all set to lock horns against 11th seed Taylor Fritz of the USA in the quarter-finals later this week. The 22-time Grand Slam champion was having a smooth time against Botic van de Zandschulp, but he had his share of nervous moments in the final set of the third set. Nadal ended up breaking for the second time in the match as he was serving for the win 5-3 in the third set.

Nadal further acknowledged this victory and said "To be in the quarter-finals here at Wimbledon after three years without playing here, it's amazing for me," said Nadal. "So very, very happy. "It has been a good match in general terms against a difficult player. I think a very good player."