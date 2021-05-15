'Williamson may score more runs than Kohli this summer': Michael Vaughan

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ahead of the much-awaited titular clash in the WTC, the speculations over one captain outperforming the other have already begun in the cricketing circles.

Team India will meet New Zealand in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship, which takes place between June 18-22 in Southampton. India finished at the top of the WTC table.

But ahead of the much-awaited titular clash, the speculations over one captain outperforming the other have already begun in the cricketing circles. Former England captain Michael Vaughan has given fuel to the debate over "Kohli vs Williamson," saying that the 'BlackCaps' captain may outshine his Indian counterpart in the English summer.

Williamson's New Zealand will meet England for two Tests before taking on India in the final. The Indian team, meanwhile, will play a five-Test series against Joe Root's men following the game against New Zealand.

"I think recently, a lot of pundits have been shouting for him (Kohli), whether he likes that or not, I'm not too sure. In English conditions, against the moving ball, Virat did enjoy success the last time he came in, but other than that he has struggled," Vaughan told Spark Sport.

"In terms of quality and what he brings on the pitch and his consistency, I wouldn't bet against Kane Williamson getting more runs. I think Kane may score a few more runs than Virat this summer," the former England captain pointed out.

Virat Kohli had a poor outing in his first tour of England in 2014 where he failed to register a single 50+ score, but made a brilliant return to the country four years later. He was the top scorer in the tour to England in 2018, scoring 593 runs in 10 innings.

Williamson, meanwhile, has played four Tests in England to score 247 runs at an average of 30.87.