Joe Root surpasses Andrew Strauss in elite list after Test series victory against Pakistan

England performed brilliantly against Pakistan in the second Test of the ongoing three-game series between the two sides. It is worth noting that after a win in the first Test, England took on Pakistan in the second Test of the series at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

After four days of play, England managed to register a 194-run victory in the game and clinched the series after winning the first two Test matches. With the victory secured, England skipper Joe Root broke the record of former skipper Andrew Strauss.

It is interesting to note that Root now has the most wins as England captain against an Asian team. Before the second Test, Root sat in first alongside Strauss, as the two had 14 wins as England captain against Asian teams. However, with the win at Lord’s, Root surpassed Strauss and now sits in first with 15 wins to his name.

Joe Root opened up after leading England to a win against Pakistan

After the win, Joe Root took centre stage and talked about how good it feels to have won the game. He heaped praise on the performance that his side put in and how adapting promptly to the conditions and whatever was thrown at them helped England register a convincing win over Pakistan.

“It does feel good and I guess the way that we’ve done it as well, I think it’s been pretty convincing. The guys have played some really good cricket in some difficult conditions, especially with the bat. I think the guys have adapted really well to what’s been thrown at them. They’ve found a really good tempo on different surfaces and managed to get some really good scores in the conditions that we’ve had. Then the bowling group, I mean, three guys that can bowl 90 mile an hour and Ollie Robinson, who looks horrendous in these conditions. So they complement each other really nicely,” Joe Root said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

With the series secured, England will gear up for the third Test of the series. The two sides will meet at Edgbaston in Birmingham from September 9.

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