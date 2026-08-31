WTC updated points table after England register dominant win over Pakistan in London to clinch series

England and Pakistan took on each other in the second Test of the ongoing series between the two. The teams met at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London for the clash, and it was England who managed to come out on top after a brilliant showing.

It is interesting to note that England came out to bat first in the game, and the side managed to post a total of 290 runs on the board. Jamie Smith’s 61-run knock was the highest score for the hosts in the first innings. Coming out to bat, Pakistan was limited to a meagre total of 110 in the first innings as England put forth a brilliant showing with the ball.

In the second innings, England came out to bat and performed brilliantly once more. Dan Lawrence’s half-century saw the hosts post a total of 208 and give Pakistan a target of 389 runs to win the game.

The visitors did put in their best effort in the run chase but eventually fell short. Saud Shakeel amassed 97 runs to his name, but Pakistan were limited to 194 as England registered a massive 194-run victory to clinch the series.

How did the WTC points table change after the game?

Speaking of the WTC standings, Australia still remains on top of the leaderboard. The defending WTC champions, South Africa, sit in second place. New Zealand sits in third, with Bangladesh in fourth. After the matches, India still sits in fifth with England in the sixth spot.

Sri Lanka, the West Indies, and Pakistan hold the 7th, 8th, and 9th spots in the standings, respectively, and losing back-to-back games against England has not fared well for Pakistan.

How did Babar Azam react after the loss?

After the loss, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam took centre stage and talked about what went wrong for his side. He opined that it is the batting department where they are falling short.

“I think we won the toss, and then we are bowling first, so we are trying to utilise the conditions because of the overcast. So we utilise and we take early wickets, and I think we take them to 290. Then in the batting we are not up to the mark. Then, in the second innings again, we are bowling first, and I think the way Pakistan is bowling is an outstanding spell,” Babar said.

Updated WTC points table:

Rank Teams

Matches

Wins

Losses

Draw

Points

PCT

1. Australia 10 8 2 0 96 80 2. South Africa 4 3 1 0 36 75 3. New Zealand 6 4 1 1 52 72.22 4. Bangladesh 6 3 2 1 40 55.56 5. India 11 5 4 2 68 51.52 6. England 15 6 8 1 62 34.44 7. Sri Lanka 6 1 2 3 24 33.33 8. West Indies 12 2 8 2 30 20.83 9. Pakistan 8 2 6 0 16 16.67

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