Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes 57-year-old record, scores magnificent 92 against Central Zone

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi put forth a brilliant performance in the first innings as Central Zone took on East Zone in the ongoing Duleep Trophy semi-final. The two sides met at the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India)Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru, from August 30th, and the game saw Central Zone come in to bat first and post a total of 266 runs on the board.

With East Zone coming out to bat, it was the performance of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi that stood out for the side. Opening the innings alongside Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sooryavanshi smashed the bowlers all over the park.

Going on to score his half-century, the 15-year-old also broke a 57-year-old record. It is interesting to note that at 15 years and 157 days old, Sooryavanshi became the youngest player in Duleep Trophy history to score a half-century. He broke the record of Laxman Singh achieved the feat back in 1969, scoring a half-century at 16 years and 23 days.

Continuing his brilliant show with the bat, Sooryavanshi went on to score 92 runs in 81 deliveries, helping East Zone get off to the perfect start to the first innings of the game.

Sooryavanshi failed to impress in the previous game

It is interesting to note that many came forward and questioned Sooryavanshi after the youngster failed to impress in East Zone’s previous game. The side took on North East Zone in the previous game, where Sooryavanshi opened the innings and was dismissed for eight runs.

However, he more than made up for it with the ball and went on to take two wickets in the game as East Zone defeated North East Zone by an innings and 210 runs, making their way into the semi-final of the tournament.

Furthermore, with a brilliant 92-run knock against Central Zone, the youngster will hope for another good showing in the second innings, and it could be interesting to see if the 15-year-old manages to further build on his form and put in another good showing in the second innings and take East Zone to the summit clash of the tournament and hopefully go all the way and clinch the title as well.

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