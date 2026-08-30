When and where to watch India vs Thailand, Women's Asia Cup 2026 live on TV and stream online in India?

The Indian team is all set to kick off its campaign in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026. The side, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will take on Thailand in their first game of the tournament. The two sides are slated to meet at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on August 30th.

The likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Smriti Mandhana, and many other stars will be expected to feature for India in the clash, and it could be interesting to see if the side manages to get off to a good start to the tournament.

It is worth noting that India women have been drawn in Group A of the tournament alongside the likes of Pakistan women, Thailand women, and Hong Kong women. On the other hand, Group B of the tournament Sri Lanka women, Indonesia women, Bangladesh women, and UAE women.

With the tournament still in its early stages, it is too early to tell who will come out as the winner but it is clear that the Indian team is one of the biggest favourites. Ahead of the clash, let us have a look at the live broadcasting details of the upcoming marquee clash between India women and Thailand women as the two sides meet in Dubai as India kick off their campaign.

Women’s Asia Cup 2026 - Broadcast details

When will the IND-W vs THA-W clash take place?

The IND-W vs THA-W clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

At what time will the ND-W vs THA-W clash begin?

IND-W vs THA-W clash will be played at 8:00 PM IST; all of the matches in the tournament will be played at the same time.

Where can you watch the IND-W vs THA-W clash live in India?

The live telecast for the IND-W vs THA-W clash will be available on Sony Sports.

Where can you stream the IND-W vs THA-W clash in India?

The live streaming for the IND-W vs THA-W clash will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

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