Image Source : IPLT20.COM Will miss playing IPL in front of home crowd: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar believes the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is the apt tournament to kickstart cricket in India which has been on a standstill since March following the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

The IPL 13, which was initially slated to start from March 29 in India, is now scheduled to be played in a bio-secure environment across three venues in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

"It's great to be back, personally I have been away from the game for a while, first I was injured and then this coronavirus pandemic put a halt to every sport. I am pretty excited about IPL and cannot wait to get back in action," Bhuvneshwar told IPLT20.com.

"I don't think there could be a better tournament than IPL in India to start off with cricket and I am sure it will bring joy to the people of India.

"Definitely, I am going to miss playing in India especially in front of our home crowd, they have been supporting us for many years, I feel they are one of the major motivating factors for us," he added.

The right-arm fast bowler, who has played 96 games for SRH taking 109 wickets, further said being a senior bowler, he would try to help the youngsters in the team. "I don't like the term ‘bowling captain'. But being a senior bowler, I will try to help as much as I can and will share my experience with the teammates."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage