Will Arshdeep Singh get a go? Predicting India's likely playing XI for high-octane Pakistan clash in Asia Cup India went in with three spinners for their opening game in the Asia Cup against the UAE and it seems like they might retain the same combination against Pakistan with a Super 4s spot on the line on Sunday. India are currently at the top of the log in Group A.

Dubai:

India will be up against Pakistan in their second Group A clash in the Asia Cup on Sunday, September 14 and will be keen to seal a spot in the Super Fours. The opening game against the UAE was as easy as it could get and Pakistan too didn't have much problem against Oman eventually and that has set up the highly-anticipated clash between the two rivals beautifully. India opted to leave left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh from the contest and it seems that the Men in Blue might retain the same XI.

Shubman Gill evidently looked to take on the bowling from the outset. It has been one of the reservations and criticisms against Gill, especially since he was replacing Sanju Samson at the top of the order, who had to be pushed down because of him. And even though the bowling attack of the UAE wasn't the strongest, Gill getting off to a flyer was a good sign going forward. Since only the top three got to bat, it will be difficult to predict the top order.

However, if India get off to a flyer and if Gill gets out first, there is every chance that Sanju Samson might earn a promotion at number 3 to maintain the left-right combination. But expect no changes as far as the batting order is concerned. If someone had to come in, it can only be in Shivam Dube's place, but the all-rounder is likely to be able to protect his spot, having taken three wickets with the ball a few days ago.

And it would have been Dube only if India were going to make a change in the bowling department as well, given all three of Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy will play. It looks difficult for Arshdeep to break into the side on Sunday, but if India decide to rest Bumrah in the Oman game on Friday, especially since they will play again next Sunday,

India's likely playing XI for Pakistan clash in Asia Cup: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy