Tamil Thalaivas captain Pawan Sehrawat 'sent home' due to disciplinary reasons midway through PKL Season 12

Jaipur:

Tamil Thalaivas captain Pawan Sehrawat was sent home midway through the ongoing season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) due to disciplinary reasons. Sehrawat, who is also the current Indian kabaddi captain, played the first three matches for his new side before being left out of their fourth game against Bengal Warriorz in Jaipur and the franchise confirmed on Saturday that the 29-year-old was released from the squad.

“Pawan Sehrawat has been sent home from the squad for the remainder of the season owing to disciplinary reasons. This decision has been made after due consideration and in alignment with the team’s code of conduct,” the franchise said in a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter). The reason wasn't revealed, and although there were speculations since Friday, after Sehrawat sat out of the contest against the Warriorz, nothing could be confirmed.

Sehrawat, who was with the Telugu Titans for a couple of seasons, was bought back by the Thalaivas for Rs 59.5 Lakh. Sehrawat had played just one game for the Men in Blue in his previous stint with the franchise and was ruled out due to an injury for the rest of the season.

Thalaivas return to winning ways

Thalaivas have had a mixed season, having lost two and won just one in the games Sehrawat played. On Friday, the Thalaivas returned to winning ways, led by stand-in captain Arjun Deshwal, who scored 17 points on the night. Devank Dalal's Super 10 went in vain for the Warriorz as they ran out of steam against a phenomenal Deshwal.

It's still the early stages of the tournament, but the Thalaivas showed that they have enough players and strength on the bench despite losing some of the stature and calibre of Sehrawat and would want to sustain the level of performance going through. With two wins and as many losses, the Thalaivas are currently in seventh place on the table.