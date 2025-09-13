Aap Ki Adalat: Mohammed Shami reveals playing 2015 World Cup with knee injury and injections On Aap Ki Adalat, Mohammed Shami revealed he played the entire 2015 World Cup with a serious knee injury, relying on painkillers and fluid drainage after each match. Despite medical advice to return home, he chose to stay and support the team.

New Delhi:

In a candid conversation with India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat, India fast bowler Mohammed Shami opened up about the physical toll he endured during the 2015 ODI World Cup. Battling a serious knee injury, Shami revealed that he played the entire tournament by taking painkillers and undergoing regular medical procedures, including draining fluid from his knee after every match. Despite being advised to return home, the pacer chose to stay back and contribute to the team, showcasing remarkable grit and commitment to the game.

Playing in the 2015 World Cup while taking injections

Asked by Rajat Sharma whether he was seriously injured before the 2015 World Cup and yet he played games by taking injections, Mohammed Shami said, "We had an open discussion with our physio. Everybody knew the condition of my knee; I had undergone cartilage surgery, and there was a crack in my knee bone. I was supposed to return home after spending four and a half months in Australia for the series. During open discussion, we were told Ishant was injured, and at least one bowler will have to stay. I told the doc, 'I can play, but tell me whether this knee will stop me in the middle of my game.' Whenever I play a game, I make sure I never leave the game in the middle. The doctor assured me that I can play the games with this knee. I agreed to play by taking painkillers. I played all seven games in the World Cup by taking medicines. After every match, 50 ml of fluid used to be taken out from my knee. After every match, the team bus used to go to the hotel, and I used to take the car to the hospital, take an injection, and return to the hotel, and after taking 3 days' rest, on the fifth day, I played the match. This was my entire schedule."

Shami’s 2015 WC numbers

In the 2015 ODI World Cup, Shami clinched 17 wickets in seven matches and finished as the fourth-leading wicket-taker of the tournament. Courtesy of his and the team’s brilliance, India qualified for the semi-finals of the competition. However, in the semis, hosts Australia defeated the MS Dhoni-led side by 95 runs and went on to win the marquee tournament.