Asia Cup 2025: Points table update ahead of India’s much-awaited clash against Pakistan With India all set to take on Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, let us have a look at the updated points table of the marquee tournament ahead of the much anticipated clash between the two arch-rivals.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for one of the most anticipated games of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. India is all set to take on Pakistan in the 6th game of the tournament. The two sides will face off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 14, and the arch-rivals will be looking to show their best in the clash.

With five matches done in the competition, several sides have performed brilliantly so far, as they are in the race to maintain their place in the top two of the standings. Furthermore, the upcoming India-Pakistan clash could go a long way in deciding the top two teams in Group A as well.

Over the past few months, there has been major controversy over the status of the clash between India and Pakistan. With the political differences between the two countries, there was no clarity whether the game between the arch-rivals would be held. However, it seems like the game will now be played despite the ongoing controversy.

How has each team fared in Asia Cup 2025 so far?

In Group A of the competition, India and Pakistan hold the first and second spots in the group, respectively. With Oman and the UAE in third and fourth place. As for Group B, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka occupy the first and second spots in the standings, respectively.

Bangladesh and Hong Kong sit in third and fourth, respectively. Including the India-Pakistan game, a total of seven matches are left in the group stage of the Asia Cup 2025.

It is worth noting that the top two teams from each group will progress further into the tournament. The top two teams from the two groups will make another group of four. The top two sides from the Super Four group will face off against each other in the summit clash of the competition. The final is slated to be held on Sunday, September 28, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Asia Cup 2025 Groups:

Group A

Team Won Lost Points India 1 0 2 Pakistan 1 0 2 Oman 0 1 0 UAE 0 1 0

Group B

Team Won Lost Points Afghanistan 1 0 2 Sri Lanka 1 0 2 Bangladesh 1 1 2 Hong Kong 0 2 0

