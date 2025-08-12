WI vs PAK pitch report: How will surface at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad play for 3rd ODI? The third and final ODI between West Indies and Pakistan will be played today at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, in Trinidad. The series is currently tied at 1-1, and the decider is expected to be a thriller. Here's the pitch report of the venue for third ODI:

Tarouba (Trinidad and Tobago):

Pakistan's tour of the West Indies is set to conclude today with the third and final scheduled to take place at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. The series is currently tied at 1-1 with Pakistan winning the series opener and the West Indies then levelling the series.

The hosts played the perfect game in the previous outing, which was marred by rain. But the West Indies did well to chase down 181 runs in 33.4 overs with five wickets in hand. It was their bowlers who set up the win for them by restricting Pakistan to just 171 runs in 37 overs. The West Indies have a great chance of ending the 34-year drought with a series win over Pakistan. Their last bilateral series win over Pakistan came back in 1991.

As for Pakistan, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are in focus yet again as they struggled in the previous game. Babar bagged his 20th international duck while Rizwan crawled to 16 off 38 balls and was criticised for his extremely defensive approach. The visitors need their top batters to click to have any chance to winning the series.

Brian Lara Stadium - Pitch Report

The surface at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad was on the slower side in the second ODI. Pakistan somehow posted 171 runs in 37 overs in the rain-curtailed encounter, and then the West Indies chased down the target of 181 runs with only eight balls and five wickets in hand. The decider is likely to be played on a fresh surface and it is expected to be a decent one for batting, just like the series opener, where 280 was chased down. The team winning the toss is likely to opt to bowl.

Trinidad - ODI Numbers Game

Matches Played - 6

Matches won batting first - 2

Matches won bowling first - 4

Average 1st inns score - 213

Highest total - 351

Highest score chased - 284

Squads

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades, Romario Shepherd, Amir Jangoo, Jewel Andrew, Johann Layne

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Sufiyan Muqeem

