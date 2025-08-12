Jason Roy completes unique double century in T20 cricket; joins Pollard, David Miller in elite club Jason Roy has got a couple of decent hits for the Southern Brave in as many matches in the ongoing Hundred and will look to build on the same as he goes deeper into the tournament. However, it was in the field that Roy achieved a huge milestone in T20 cricket.

Southampton :

Jason Roy completed 200 catches in T20 cricket after he dismissed Birmingham Phoenix's Joe Clarke, off the bowling of Jofra Archer, during the Hundred clash on Sunday, August 10, in Southampton. Playing for Southern Brave, Roy, a very safe fielder, became the 13th player to take 200 catches in the outfield in T20 cricket.

Roy was only the third English player on the list, led by Kieron Pollard with 392 catches, after James Vince and Chris Jordan. David Miller (318), Dwayne Bravo (275), Glenn Maxwell (258), James Vince (252), Alex Hales (242), Shoaib Malik (238), Andre Russell (230), Mohammad Nabi (214), Faf du Plessis (211), Chris Jordan (210) and David Warner (202) precede Roy on the list for the fielders with most catches.

Which Indian fielder has taken the most catches in T20s?

The next active players closest to the milestone of a double century are the senior Indian batters Virat Kohli (185) and Rohit Sharma (175), who will only get their opportunity in the IPL next year, unless they make themselves available for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the premier domestic T20 competition in India.

Roy, who hasn't been in great demand among franchises locally since being discarded by the national side, got a lifeline last year from the Northern Superchargers to appear in The Hundred after being released by the Oval Invincibles. However, he couldn't take part due to an injury and coming into the 2025 edition, Faf du Plessis' injury created an opening in the Southern Brave squad, and Roy got yet another chance.

The 35-year-old has started well a couple of decent hits for the Brave in as many matches. It has helped that the inaugural men's champions have won both the games and the right-hander will hope to get a big one in the upcoming games as the Brave push for their second title.