Akash Deep lands in trouble after purchasing luxury Fortuner car, here's why Akash Deep had bought a new luxury Fortuner after the end of the Test series between India and England. Akash was part of the Test series that India famously managed to draw despite being without the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin.

New Delhi:

Indian cricketer Akash Deep found himself in choppy waters off the cricket field after allegedly purchasing a car without registration and a high-security number plate. The Uttar Pradesh Transport Department has issued him a notice, and the cricketer has been asked not to drive his car for now.

Notably, action has also been taken against M/s Sunny Motors, the showroom from where the cricketer had purchased the car. Its dealership has been suspended for a month for selling the vehicle without the registration and the HSRP.

Akash purchased a black coloured Toyota Fortuner days after the completion of the India vs England Test series, which the visitors drew 2-2. The cricketer had also posted pictures of his new car as he posed with his family. "Dream delivered. Keys received with the ones who matter most," he wrote in a social media post. Cricketers and fans showered their wishes on the fast bowler, congratulating him on the car.

"Bahut Bahut badhaiiiii," India T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav wrote in comments. "Mubarak ho!!!" cricketer Karn Sharma commented.

Akash Deep was recently part of India's 2-2 series draw against England. He took 13 wickets in three Tests that he played out of five. He took a 10-wicket match haul in the second Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, and played a key role in India winning the Test. He scalped 4/88 in the first innings and 6/99 in the second as the visitors went on to win the match by 336 runs. This was also India's first-ever win at the venue.

India and England produced a jaw-dropping series that revived the memories of the epic Ashes 2005. India lost the first Test after England chased down 371 at Headingley, Leeds. The Indians turned things around by winning the second Test before they agonisingly fell short by 22 runs in the third Test at Lord's. The visitors managed a superb escape in the fourth Test in Manchester and pulled off a magical win in the fifth Test at the Oval with a six-run win to level the series.