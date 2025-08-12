Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez confirm engagement after 8 years of relationship and kids Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez, who have been dating each other for more than eight years, finally brought an end to a long wait for the fans. Ronaldo and Georgina met each other for the first time in 2016 and have two daughters, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda.

Riyadh:

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo and model Georgina Rodriguez are engaged after eight years of dating. Rodriguez shared the news on Instagram with a massive shiny ring on her finger with a caption in Spanish, roughly translating to "Yes I do. In this and in all my lives" in English. Ronaldo and Georgina's fans have been awaiting the news since their relationship became public in 2017, following a chance meeting between the two at a Gucci store in 2016.

Ronaldo and Georgina have four children together. Eva Maria and Mateo were born in 2017 via surrogacy, while the couple welcomed their two daughters, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda, in 2017 and 2022, respectively. Georgina is raising all five kids, including the eldest Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. (born in 2010), while the couple tragically lost Bella's twin brother in 2022.

Georgina, a trained dancer, was born in Argentina and raised in Jaca, Spain, before moving to Madrid. The couple have kept their life fairly private before Georgina, who has appeared in several fashion campaigns as a model and influencer, gave the fans a glimpse into her life with the Netflix reality series 'I Am Georgina.'

Ronaldo would go on to describe Georgina as "a very interesting girl, so much more mature for her age" in the documentary. "Many times he'd come after work," Rodriguez remembered. "I remember once he arrived in a Bugatti. My coworkers went crazy. They'd come on the bus, and I'd leave in a Bugatti. People couldn't believe it."

"It was funny because I would wait for her outside the store in these flashy cars I have. We would go home, and then we'd go into our own world," Ronaldo would say about Georgina.

While the family's base is still in Europe, the to-and-fro between Europe and Saudi Arabia is constant for the couple and their kids, with Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. The Portuguese superstar has scored 25 goals in 30 appearances for Al Nassr.