Why is Rishabh Pant not playing in IND vs WI 1st Test in Ahmedabad? India and West Indies have locked horns today in the first Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, India are missing Rishabh Pant from their playing XI with Dhruv Jurel being preferred as the first-choice wicketkeeper. Why is Rishabh Pant not playing? Here's the reason:

India and the West Indies have locked horns in the first Test of the two-match series today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This is the start of a new season for India under the captaincy of Shubman Gill, who will be leading the team for the first time at home. Rishabh Pant was appointed the vice-captain of the team when India last played in England, but the wicketkeeper-batter is missing from the playing XI today in Ahmedabad.

Pant is not playing in the first Test against the West Indies as he got injured during the five-match series against England. He fractured his left while trying to play the reverse sweep off Chris Woakes during the fourth Test and had to be taken off in a golf cart as the southpaw was wincing in pain after getting hit.

Rishabh Pant is currently at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and has been undergoing strength and conditioning. Even though there is no firm timeline drawn for his comeback, Pant is expected to make his comeback in the Test team for the home series against South Africa in November.

"Rishabh Pant is not fit for the West Indies series, hopefully will be available for home Tests against South Africa," chief selector Ajit Agarkar said atr the press conference while announcing the squad for the series. Moreover, Ravindra Jadeja has been named India's vice-captain in this series against the West Indies in Pant's absence

Dhruv Jurel set to keep in Pant's absence

Meanwhile, India have preferred Dhruv Jurel as their first choice wicketkeeper in Rishabh Pant's absence with N Jagadeesan being his backup in the squad. Jurel did a great job behind the stumps in the last Test against England and also scored loads of runs for India A recently.

Playing XIs

West Indies (Playing XI): Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w), Roston Chase(c), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

