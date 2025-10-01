For first time in 15 years! India to take field without legendary trio as they face West Indies India host West Indies in a two-match Test series from October 2 onwards. Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team will take field without any of their legendary trio for the first time at home since 2010.

New Delhi:

The dust of the Asia Cup 2025 has not yet settled, and India are set to be in action in a different format now. The trophy saga is still a developing story with the Indian team yet to get their silverware and medals for winning the continental tournament in the UAE.

However, four days after winning the Asia Cup 2025, India return to the whites as they will host host West Indies in a two-match Test series from October 2 onwards. Ahmedabad will be hosting the opener, with Delhi playing host for the second clash from October 10 onwards.

Shubman Gill will be leading the Men in Blue in his first Test as captain at home, following his successful first stint as skipper in the England series, when he led India draw a 2-2 draw.

IND vs WI 1st Test to be first without Kohli, Rohit and Ashwin after 15 years

Meanwhile, the opening Test of the series will be the first Test match that India will play at home without any of their legendary trio of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin in the last 15 years.

The last time neither of these three was part of a home Test for India was way back in November 2010, when they faced New Zealand in the third Test and final match of the series in Nagpur. Since then, either of these three have been part of every match that India have played at home.

Rohit and Kohli have retired from Tests following their T20I retirements, while Ashwin has hung his boots from all forms of Indian cricket and is looking at oversees franchise leagues.

Rohit had announced his Test retirement on May 7 earlier this year, while Kohli hung up his boots on May 12. Ashwin had retired from international cricket during the Border-Gavaskar series 2024-25, while he announced his IPL retirement on August 27.

India's squad for West Indies series:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy

West Indies Squad for Test series:

John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Roston Chase(c), Shai Hope(w), Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Jediah Blades, Kevlon Anderson, Tevin Imlach