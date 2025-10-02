IND vs WI Weather Report: Will it rain in Ahmedabad today during 1st Test at Narendra Modi Stadium? The first Test of the two-match series between India and West Indies will get underway today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Will it rain in Ahmedabad today? Here's the weather report in Ahmedabad for the next five days.

India's home season gets underway today with the two-match Test series against the West Indies. It is a quick turnaround for the team as they will take the field within four days after the Asia Cup final, where they defeated Pakistan to become the champions. Shubman Gill will continue to lead the team in Tests, but the opening day of the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad might not witness much cricket. The weather in Ahmedabad today is not great and it is already cloudy in the city.

There is a 50% chance of rain today and if it rains, we could be in for a lengthy break. Having said that, the drainage system at the venue is great and the play will be expected to resume soon after the rain stops. Around 1 PM and 5 PM IST, there are chances of thunderstorms in the city today, and 90 overs of play seem unlikely to happen as of now.

However, the weather is expected to improve as the match progresses, with not much rain in the offing on Friday, though it may remain cloudy right through. Interestingly, the clouds will clear up on Saturday but again scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast on Sunday. The cricket fans will be hoping for the rain to stay away from the Narendra Modi Stadium in the first Test.

How is the pitch in Ahmedabad for the first Test?

India are set to begin their new home season with an unusually green pitch in Ahmedabad. Around 4-5 mm of grass has been left on the pitch and with rain in the forecast, the fast bowlers will be licking their lips as the surface will spice up even more after staying under the covers. Ahmedabad has also witnessed enough rain in the lead-up to the Test match and the conditions could be perfect to bowl first after winning the toss.

