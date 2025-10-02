15-0! India aim to continue stunning unbeaten record against West Indies in Tests in 21st century The first Test of the two-match series between India and the West Indies is set to start today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Even though the West Indies are dominating the overall head-to-head record, India have had a wood over the visitors in the longest format this century.

India and the West Indies will face each other today in the first of the two-match Test series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The two teams haven't faced each other much in the longest format of the game recently. They are locking horns in Tests for the first time since July 2023 while this is the first Test tour of India for the West Indies team since 2018. Gone are the days and the era when the Caribbean used to blow away teams in red-ball cricket.

Team India has dominated the West Indies entirely in the 21st century, winning 15 out of 25 Test matches while the remaining 10 ended up being draws. Such has been India's domination that seven out of those 15 wins have been by an innings. Their last Test win over India came in May 2002 in Kingston when they won by 155 runs.

West Indies are winless in India since 1994

When it comes to playing away from home, the West Indies' record gets even worse as they haven't won a single Test match in India since 1994. It was in December 1994 in Mohali when the Caribbean side defeated India by 243 runs. Since then the two teams have played 10 Test matches in India and the hosts have emerged victorious in eight of them while two matches were drawn.

Can West Indies stun a new-look Indian team?

Team India will have a lot to prove as their proud unbeaten record at home since 2012 ended in the previous home season when they shockingly lost to New Zealand 0-3. West Indies have been taking inspiration from that series ever since they've landed in the country. However, it won't be easy for them to go past the new-look Shubman Gill-led side that fought hard and levelled the five-match series in England in August.

Moreover, the West Indies are coming off a 0-3 loss at home at the hands of Australia that also included a 27 all-out innings in the final Test that was played with pink ball.

