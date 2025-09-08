Why is Nepal cricket team not playing in Asia Cup 2025? Know exact reason For the first time in history, eight teams are participating in the Asia Cup. However, Nepal, where cricket is extremely popular, are not among those teams. Why are they not featuring in the continental event? What is the reason? Know everything in detail

New Delhi:

Asia Cup is set to commence on September 9 with as many as eight teams locking horns to lift the trophy. For the first time in history, eight teams will feature in the continental event, but Nepal are not a part of the tournament. They featured in the previous edition of the Asia Cup, in 2023, when the event was played in the ODI format. Interestingly, two years ago, only six teams played the tournament, and Nepal played in it, but how come they weren't good enough to qualify among the eight teams? Let us know the exact reason:

5 Teams earn direct entry in the Asia Cup

Five of the eight slots for the Asia Cup 2025 were reserved for the Asian Cricket Council's permanent members - India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. These are the top cricket teams in Asia and have been featuring in the event over the years. Afghanistan wasn't a regular feature earlier, but they have earned automatic qualification now based on their strong performances over the last decade.

How did remaining three teams qualify?

The remaining three slots in the Asia Cup 2025 were filled based on results in the ACC Premier Cup that was played in 2024. A total of 10 teams participated in the tournament, and they were divided into two groups of five each. Nepal topped Group A, winning all four of their matches, beating Hong Kong, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia.

Nepal faced the UAE, who finished second in Group B, in the first semi-final and surprisingly, lost by six wickets. Oman got the better of Hong Kong in the second semi-final to qualify for the Asia Cup. With three slots available, Nepal and Hong Kong locked horns for the third-place playoff and the latter side stunned the popular Asian team to chase down 140 runs in a thriller.

This way, Nepal missed out on a berth in the Asia Cup 2025. Despite topping the group by winning four consecutive matches, Nepal lost the matches that mattered the most. Only one win would've sufficed for them but they couldn't and hence, are not featuring in the Asia Cup this year.

Also Read