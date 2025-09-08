How much prize money did Carlos Alcaraz win following his US Open 2025 triumph? Check details Spain's Carlos Alcaraz put in an excellent performance against Jannik Sinner in the US Open 2025 final, defeating the Italian star. Alcaraz won his sixth Grand Slam title. Continuing on the same, let us have a look at the prize money that the two superstars won from their US Open final appearance.

New York:

The US Open 2025 came to an end with world number 2 Carlos Alcaraz taking the top spot after defeating Italy’s Jannik Sinner in the men’s singles final. The two faced off at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on September 7. After a heartbreaking loss in the Wimbledon 2025 final, Alcaraz made a stellar comeback and defeated Sinner across four sets.

Registering a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory, Alcaraz clinched his sixth Grand Slam title, making history, and even clinched the world number one spot from Sinner. It is worth noting that the US Open has the highest prize money out of all the Grand Slams, and winning the tournament, the Spaniard won Rs. 44.05 crore.

As for the runner-up, Jannik Sinner, the Italian superstar won a sum of Rs. 22.03 crore for finishing in second place in the tournament. Notably, Sinner was in incredible form throughout the US Open, dropping just one set on his way to the final. He had a hard court win streak of 27 matches, but Alcaraz’s might proved to be too much to handle for the four-time Grand Slam champion.

Alcaraz just lost one set throughout the US Open 2025

Carlos Alcaraz was in a league of his own at the US Open 2025. The Spaniard won all of his matches in straight sets, from the first round through to the semi-final. Alcaraz registered straight-set victories and only dropped a set against Sinner in the final.

Clinching his sixth major title, the 22-year-old became the second youngest tennis player in history to win six Grand Slam titles after Bjorn Borg, who achieved the feat at 22 years and 32 days old, whereas Alcaraz was 22 years and 125 days old at the time of winning the 2025 US Open title.

Also Read: