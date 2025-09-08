Memphis Depay scripts history, surpasses Robin van Persie to become Netherlands' all-time top goalscorer The Netherlands' star forward, Memphis Depay scripted history, surpassing Robin van Persie's all-time goal tally to become the national team's top goalscorer in history with 52 goals to his name, surpassing several legends.

New Delhi:

The Netherlands registered a thrilling victory over Lithuania in the group stage clash of the ongoing World Cup qualifiers. The Dutch dispatched their opponents 2-3 after a 63rd-minute winner by star forward Memphis Depay. It is worth noting that Depay scored twice in the Netherlands’ win against Lithuania.

The 31-year-old opened the scoring with a goal in the 11th minute. Furthermore, Quentin Timber doubled the lead with a goal in the 33rd minute. However, Lithuania struck back quickly, equalising after goals by Gvidas Gineitis and Edvinas Girdvainis.

In the end, Depay’s goal in the 63rd minute helped his side register a 2-3 victory. Notably, the second goal was Depay’s 52nd goal for the Netherlands; the star forward went on to surpass former striker Robin van Persie and became the national team’s all-time top goalscorer. Depay now has 52 goals for the Netherlands, whereas Van Persie scored 50.

Depay reflects on breaking Van Persie’s goalscoring record

Becoming the Netherlands’ all-time leading goal getter, Memphis Depay took centre stage and revealed how proud he was to move past Robin van Persie’s goalscoring record.

“I’m super proud and very glad I got past Robin. I thanked everyone in the dressing room,” he told Dutch NOS television.

I also want to thank old teammates like Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Arjen Robben, for example. They inspired me. The same goes for Patrick Kluivert. It was because of him that I wanted to reach the Dutch national team,” he added.

With the win, the Netherlands moved up to first place in the qualifier standings. They sit equal on points with Poland in Group G and occupy the top spot due to goal difference with 10 points to their name. Furthermore, Finland, Lithuania, and Malta are present in the group as well.

