'Seeing you more than my family': Carlos Alcaraz makes hilarious admission to Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz makes hilarious admission to Jannik Sinner

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz put in an exceptional performance against top seed Jannik Sinner in the US Open 2025 final. Taking on his archrivals, Alcaraz extended his head-to-head record to 10-5 after a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 against Sinner.

It is worth noting that this was the third Grand Slam final meeting between Alcaraz and Sinner in 2025. The two locked horns in the French Open 2025 final, where Alcaraz emerged victorious, with Sinner winning the Wimbledon 2025 final.

Arguably, the two best players in world tennis, Sinner and Alcaraz, are often faced with each other in major tournaments, and the 22-year-old took centre stage after the game and joked about the same.

“I want to start with Jannik. It’s unbelievable what you’re doing throughout the whole season. Great level in every tournament you play. I’m seeing you more than my own family. It’s great to share the court, share the locker rooms, and watch you improve every day. You have a great team, and you work hard with them. Congratulations on everything you’ve been doing. A great performance throughout the whole week,” Alcaraz said in the on-court interview.

Alcaraz returned to world number one after US Open triumph

It is worth noting that before the US Open 2025 final, Jannik Sinner held the world number one ranking, whereas Alcaraz sat in second place. However, the win has seen Alcaraz reclaim the top spot in the ATP rankings, with Sinner moving down to second place.

Throughout the tournament, the only set Alcaraz dropped came in the final against Sinner. He won all of his game in straight sets upto the semi-finals, establishing his dominance throughout the competition. With two Grand Slam title wins in 2025, the Spaniard will hope to maintain his form, and take it to the upcoming tournaments.

