Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing fifth Test against England? India ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested from the fifth Test against England, being played at the Oval. India made four changes to the playing XI. They are trailing 2-1 in the five-match series and will be hopeful to get the job done and finish the series on level terms.

London:

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested from the fifth Test against England at The Oval. Prior to the start of the five-match series, the Indian team management had mentioned that Bumrah would feature in only three Tests. However, with India trailing 2-1 going into the final match, there were growing expectations that the Ahmedabad-born speedster might be called upon to help the visitors draw the series.

However, the Shubman Gill-led side didn’t want to risk him and to manage his workload, Bumrah has been rested. He has been replaced by the returning Akash Deep, who missed the fourth Test owing to an injury. On the other hand, Prasidh Krishna has made his return to the playing XI. Anshul Kamboj, who made his debut in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, was dropped.

Changes in batting department as well

India were forced to make changes to the batting unit as well. Keeper-batter Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the series after hurting his toe in the fourth Test at Old Trafford. Despite the injury, he batted well in the middle and scored a half-century, but wasn’t fit to continue. In his absence, Dhruv Jurel has earned a spot in the playing XI.

The visitors also dropped Shardul Thakur and played an extra batter in his absence. Karun Nair, who was dropped from the fourth Test, returned to the squad and will be determined to keep going to seal his spot in the squad. He had a poor outing so far, and chances won’t come so regularly as time progresses.

England vs India Playing XI

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue