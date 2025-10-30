Why is Harleen Deol not playing for India in World Cup semifinal clash vs Australia? India have made a few changes to their playing XI for the massive clash against Australia in the second semifinal of the Women's World Cup. Harleen Deol is missing from India's playing XI alongside Uma Chetry even as Sneh Rana has also been left out. Here's the reason for Harleen's absence:

Navi Mumbai:

India's playing XI for the World Cup semifinal clash against Australia at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai has raised quite a few eyebrows. They have left out Harleen Deol and Sneh Rana from the playing XI, even as Pratika Rawal has also missed out due to injury, with Shafali Verma replacing her at the top of the order. However, Harleen not playing has stunned many as India backed her to bat at number three right through the league stage, only to leave her out in the semifinal.

Interestingly, Kaur mentioned at the toss that Harleen is 'resting' but no player would want to rest in the World Cup knockout clash at all. Harleen's exclusion from the playing XI certainly seems tactical as India are backing Amanjot Kaur to bat at number three, who opened the innings against Bangladesh with Rawal getting injured while fielding.

Harleen eating up too many deliveries at the start of her innings was also the talking point during the World Cup. Moreover, she didn't convert several starts either, mustering 169 runs in five innings with the best score of 48 runs and a strike rate of only 75.11.

What is India's playing XI for today's match?

Meanwhile, India have fielded a somewhat balanced playing XI today with Radha Yadav surprisingly retaining her place in the line-up. India also have six bowling options today with Amanjot batting at three and Deepti Sharma, Karnti Gaud, Radha, Shree Charani and Renuka Singh being the genuine options.

India's playing XI: India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur