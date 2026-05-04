Why is Hardik Pandya not playing for MI vs LSG in IPL 2026 clash in Mumbai?

New Delhi:

The 47th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 sees Mumbai Indians taking on Lucknow Super Giants. The two sides meet at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 4. It is worth noting that Mumbai Indians are struggling in the tournament, and are on the verge of disqualification from the competition.

For their clash against Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians are missing the services of skipper Hardik Pandya. The team skipper informed us that Hardik is not feeling well, which is why he is not available to play against LGS. In his absence, star batter Suryakumar Yadav is leading the five-time champions in Mumbai.

Under Hardik’s leadership, Mumbai Indians have been unable to register consistent wins in the tournament and find themselves in ninth place in the standings with two wins and seven losses in nine matches. Almost out of the race for the playoffs, Mumbai Indians will aim to register a victory, as it could help them stay alive in the tournament.

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Mumbai Indians opt to bowl first after winning the toss

With Suryakumar Yadav leading the side, Mumbai Indians won the toss at the Wankhede Stadium and have opted to bowl first in the clash. Suryakumar revealed why Hardik is missing the game and got a loud cheer when he announced the return of Rohit Sharma to the playing XI.

“Suryakumar Yadav: We will look to bowl first. (Any particular reason?) Nothing, it looks good. It's a little humid also tonight. There's no wind. In the second innings, we saw what happened here in the last 2-3 games. So it became a little better. So just want to take advantage and give it to the bowlers. He's (Hardik) not well tonight, so just going into his shoes. But yeah, the rest, everything is fine. There's definitely, Cobin Bosch comes in for Trent Boult and also our very own Rohit Sharma is back. You can't run away from the fact, to be very honest, Mumbai Indians is not known to be in such positions,” Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss.

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