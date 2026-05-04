'Fight for him': Kobbie Mainoo throws weight behind Michael Carrick after sensational victory over Liverpool

MANCHESTER:

Manchester United registered a brilliant victory over Liverpool in the ongoing edition of the Premier League. The two sides met at Old Trafford in Manchester on May 3rd, and with two teams looking to secure a place in the Champions League next season, United managed to get the best of their arch-rivals.

The clash began with the hosts getting the lead early as Matheus Cunha opened the scoring in the 6th minute. Furthermore, the lead was doubled when Benjamin Sesko scored the second goal in the 14th minute. In the second half, Liverpool made for a brilliant comeback.

With Kobbie Mainoo scoring the third goal for United, the hosts registered a brilliant win, keeping up with Michael Carrick’s exceptional run at the club. After the game, Mainoo came forward and also showed his support for Carrick as well.

"He's played a huge part in it, all the confidence he gives all the players. You want to follow him and fight for him and die for him on the pitch,” Mainoo said after the game.

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Carrick heaped praise on Mainoo after the clash

After the game, Carrick came forward and talked about how delighted he was to hear the comments from Mainoo, and he further outlined his responsibility to get the best out of the players.

"I think that’s one of the biggest things for me, is trying to get the best out of people, and helping players and giving them the opportunity to go and perform and do what they’re good at really. There’s that side and then there’s obviously being part of it today and seeing this place alive and bouncing at the end is a real joy and a pleasure to be in the position,” Carrick said.

"I think as a group of players, they need a lot of credit for the run they’re putting together and the coaching staff as well, especially for the lot of work that goes on,” he added.

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