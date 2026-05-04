Former India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara outlines Jason Holder's impact in GT's recent success

New Delhi:

Gujarat Titans have picked up form in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. After a rocky start to the season, the Shubman Gill-led side is well in the race for the playoffs. With six wins and four losses in 10 matches, Gujarat Titans occupy fifth place in the standings and are on the verge of cracking the top four.

One of the biggest reasons for the change in form for the side has been the inclusion of star all-rounder Jason Holder. It is worth noting that Holder did not feature for Gujarat in the early stages of the tournament, but ever since his inclusion, Titans’ middle order looks completely revamped.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara has come forward and talked about the impact that Jason Holder has had on Gujarat Titans in recent games.

“The way Jason Holder has made an impact on this team, both with the bat and the ball, has been impressive. He contributed to key wickets, including the important dismissal of Shreyas Iyer. Overall, his presence has taken the team to a different level. GT had some concerns around the middle-order batting, and his flexibility to bat at No. 5, 6, or 7 adds great balance to the side,” Pujara told Star Sports.

Also Read: CSK lose another player midway through IPL 2026 as all-rounder ruled out

Pujara gave his take on Angkrish Raghuvanshi as well

Furthermore, Pujara heaped praise on Kolkata Knight Riders’ young star Angkrish Raghuvanshi. The star batter put forth a good showing against Sunrisers Hyderabad, scoring 59 runs in 47 deliveries and helping KKR register a win against Hyderabad.

“It was a clinical performance overall. While others contributed, Angkrish played a crucial role in the chase. His 59 off 47 balls provided the stability that was needed. He showed great calmness and composure, playing the role of an anchor perfectly. With consistent contributions like this, KKR look to be in good form,” Pujara said.

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