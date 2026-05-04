MS Dhoni continues rehab in Chennai, set to miss clash against Delhi Capitals

New Delhi:

Chennai Super Kings are all set to take on Delhi Capitals in the ongoing edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 next. The two sides will meet in the 48th game of the tournament on May 5 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. It is worth noting that through their recent performances, Chennai have put themselves in contention for the IPL 2026 playoffs.

However, with the clash against Delhi Capitals right around the corner, there have been reports emerging that former skipper MS Dhoni is still not available to play for the five-time champions. It is worth noting that Dhoni has not travelled to Delhi for the clash and is continuing his rehab in Chennai.

It has been made clear that Dhoni is still not match-ready. However, a senior team official from CSK revealed that Dhoni will be playing at least one game in the ongoing season of the IPL. "He should be available at some stage,” the official was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

It is worth noting that Chennai Super Kings have five more games left in the season. After their game against Delhi Capitals, they will take on Lucknow Super Giants consecutively on May 10 and 15. Furthermore, they will end the group stage after taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans.

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CSK occupies sixth place in the standings

It is worth noting that Chennai Super Kings currently sit in sixth place in the IPL 2026 standings. With nine games played, the side has won four and lost the remaining five matches and has eight points to their name.

They are well in the race for the playoffs and will hope for another win against Delhi Capitals in hopes of moving up in the standings and making a better case for the playoffs.

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